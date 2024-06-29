Guidance Capital Inc. Takes Position in Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA)

Guidance Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 21,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group in the 4th quarter worth $2,137,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Privia Health Group in the third quarter worth about $1,394,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its holdings in Privia Health Group by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 4,342,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,005,000 after acquiring an additional 348,852 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Privia Health Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,003,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,092,000 after purchasing an additional 51,317 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO David Mountcastle sold 3,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.77, for a total transaction of $69,889.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 262,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,660,697.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO David Mountcastle sold 3,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.77, for a total transaction of $69,889.41. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 262,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,660,697.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Parth Mehrotra sold 12,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.42, for a total transaction of $225,073.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 261,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,819,408.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 293,235 shares of company stock worth $4,745,481 and have sold 49,390 shares worth $897,700. 14.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRVA traded up $0.26 on Friday, hitting $17.38. 1,991,988 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 707,313. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.78. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.92 and a 1-year high of $28.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.78.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $415.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.07 million. Privia Health Group had a return on equity of 3.13% and a net margin of 1.11%. On average, equities analysts predict that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PRVA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Baird R W upgraded shares of Privia Health Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Privia Health Group from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Privia Health Group from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Privia Health Group in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.92.

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

