H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Posts Earnings Results

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $917.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $914.22 million. H.B. Fuller had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 13.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. H.B. Fuller updated its FY24 guidance to $4.20-4.45 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 4.200-4.450 EPS.

H.B. Fuller Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of FUL opened at $76.96 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.48. H.B. Fuller has a 52 week low of $63.72 and a 52 week high of $84.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Get H.B. Fuller alerts:

H.B. Fuller Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 25th were paid a dividend of $0.222 per share. This is a boost from H.B. Fuller’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 24th. H.B. Fuller’s dividend payout ratio is 30.38%.

Insider Transactions at H.B. Fuller

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In related news, EVP Zhiwei Cai sold 4,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total value of $349,071.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,663 shares in the company, valued at $2,304,324.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Zhiwei Cai sold 4,645 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total value of $349,071.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,304,324.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP James J. East sold 22,316 shares of H.B. Fuller stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.27, for a total value of $1,746,673.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 34,253 shares of company stock worth $2,669,188 over the last 90 days. 1.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on FUL shares. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of H.B. Fuller in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on H.B. Fuller from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.20.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on FUL

About H.B. Fuller

(Get Free Report)

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products. It operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for H.B. Fuller Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H.B. Fuller and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.