Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) Upgraded at B. Riley

B. Riley upgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $33.82.

Get Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on HASI

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Price Performance

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Announces Dividend

NYSE:HASI opened at $29.60 on Tuesday. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a 12-month low of $13.22 and a 12-month high of $33.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.29. The company has a current ratio of 15.60, a quick ratio of 15.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.61%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is 80.58%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,881,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 18.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,904,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $252,378,000 after buying an additional 1,847,577 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,660,000. AGF Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,171,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,883,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,948,000 after acquiring an additional 583,665 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

About Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

(Get Free Report)

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment in energy efficiency, renewable energy, and sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's portfolio includes equity investments, commercial and government receivables, real estate, and debt securities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.