Hanryu Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRYU) Short Interest Up 152.8% in June

Hanryu Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRYU – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 200,000 shares, a growth of 152.8% from the May 31st total of 79,100 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 491,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Hanryu Price Performance
Shares of HRYU traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.24. 514,072 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 496,295. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Hanryu has a fifty-two week low of $0.18 and a fifty-two week high of $9.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.41 and a 200-day moving average of $0.50.
Hanryu Company Profile
