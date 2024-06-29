Hanryu Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRYU) Short Interest Up 152.8% in June

Hanryu Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRYU – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 200,000 shares, a growth of 152.8% from the May 31st total of 79,100 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 491,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Hanryu Price Performance

Shares of HRYU traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.24. 514,072 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 496,295. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Hanryu has a fifty-two week low of $0.18 and a fifty-two week high of $9.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.41 and a 200-day moving average of $0.50.

Get Hanryu alerts:

Hanryu Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Hanryu Holdings, Inc operates FANTOO, an online social media platform that connects users worldwide that share similar interests. Its platform allows users to interact with other like-minded users to share their appreciation of various types of entertainment and cultures, create and monetize their content, enjoy other users content, engage in commerce, and experience a fandom community.

Receive News & Ratings for Hanryu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanryu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.