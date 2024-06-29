HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA)

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BMEA. Truist Financial downgraded Biomea Fusion from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Biomea Fusion from $90.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Biomea Fusion from $41.00 to $21.00 and set a sector outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Biomea Fusion from $45.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Biomea Fusion from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Biomea Fusion presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $28.25.

Get Biomea Fusion alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BMEA

Biomea Fusion Stock Performance

BMEA stock opened at $4.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $161.75 million, a P/E ratio of -1.26 and a beta of -0.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.33 and its 200 day moving average is $13.36. Biomea Fusion has a 52 week low of $3.61 and a 52 week high of $23.92.

Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by ($0.07). As a group, analysts forecast that Biomea Fusion will post -4.09 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Biomea Fusion

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Biomea Fusion by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,344,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,536,000 after acquiring an additional 34,026 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Biomea Fusion by 57.4% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 38,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 14,177 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Biomea Fusion in the third quarter worth $434,000. Corton Capital Inc. bought a new position in Biomea Fusion in the third quarter worth $152,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its holdings in Biomea Fusion by 125.0% in the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 180,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,477,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. 96.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biomea Fusion Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Biomea Fusion, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of covalent small molecule drugs to treat patients with genetically defined cancers and metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, a covalent inhibitor of menin for treating patients with liquid and solid tumors and type 2 diabetes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Biomea Fusion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biomea Fusion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.