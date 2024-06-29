HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS)

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SYRS. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

SYRS opened at $5.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.30 and a 200 day moving average of $6.06. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.09 and a fifty-two week high of $8.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.01.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.10. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,656.34% and a negative return on equity of 395.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.85) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Syros Pharmaceuticals will post -3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Syros Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $91,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 576.5% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 169,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 144,869 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $2,166,000. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $2,799,000. 91.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatment for hematologic malignancies. The company's lead product candidates are Tamibarotene, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trial for genomically defined subset of patients with myelodysplastic syndrome and Phase II clinical trial for patients with acute myeloid leukemia; SY-2101, a novel oral form of arsenic trioxide for treating patients with acute promyelocytic leukemia; and SY-5609, a cyclin-dependent kinase 7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with select advanced solid tumors.

