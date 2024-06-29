HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL)

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $15.00 price objective on the stock.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 3rd.
Werewolf Therapeutics Stock Down 2.8 %
Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $0.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.00 million. Werewolf Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 36.15% and a negative net margin of 256.33%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Werewolf Therapeutics will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Perspectives Inc increased its position in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 6,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Certuity LLC purchased a new position in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $87,000. PFM Health Sciences LP boosted its position in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 3,468,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,387,000 after buying an additional 909,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Werewolf Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $172,000. 64.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Werewolf Therapeutics
Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body's immune system for the treatment of cancer. The company, through its proprietary PREDATOR platform, designs conditionally activated molecules that stimulate adaptive and innate immunity for addressing the limitations of conventional proinflammatory immune therapies.
