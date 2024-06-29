Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on HTLF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Heartland Financial USA from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Raymond James raised shares of Heartland Financial USA from a market perform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Heartland Financial USA from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $45.60.

Get Heartland Financial USA alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on HTLF

Heartland Financial USA Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of HTLF opened at $44.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.78 and a beta of 0.98. Heartland Financial USA has a 12-month low of $26.44 and a 12-month high of $45.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.78.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The bank reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.08. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 8.17%. The firm had revenue of $279.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Heartland Financial USA will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Heartland Financial USA Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Robert B. Engel sold 5,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total transaction of $149,385.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $277,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert B. Engel sold 7,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total transaction of $191,976.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $429,420. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert B. Engel sold 5,928 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total value of $149,385.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,529 shares of company stock worth $341,387 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Heartland Financial USA

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,244,151 shares of the bank’s stock worth $114,032,000 after purchasing an additional 11,207 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Heartland Financial USA by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,043,545 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,860,000 after purchasing an additional 62,177 shares in the last quarter. HTLF Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the 4th quarter worth $55,623,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 478,927 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,012,000 after buying an additional 32,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 435,990 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,831,000 after buying an additional 82,514 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Heartland Financial USA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings, money market, and individual retirement; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Financial USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Financial USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.