Hellenic Telecommunications Organization S.A. (OTCMKTS:HLTOY) Short Interest Update

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization S.A. (OTCMKTS:HLTOY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the May 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:HLTOY traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.11. The stock had a trading volume of 741 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,853. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.34. Hellenic Telecommunications Organization has a 12 month low of $6.54 and a 12 month high of $8.61.

About Hellenic Telecommunications Organization

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization SA provides telecommunications and related services to businesses and individuals primarily in Greece and Romania. It operates through OTE, COSMOTE Group, and Telekom Romania Mobile segments. The company offers fixed-line, Internet access, ICT, and TV production services; and international carrier services.

