Hellenic Telecommunications Organization S.A. (OTCMKTS:HLTOY) Short Interest Update

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization S.A. (OTCMKTS:HLTOY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the May 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Hellenic Telecommunications Organization Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:HLTOY traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.11. The stock had a trading volume of 741 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,853. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.34. Hellenic Telecommunications Organization has a 12 month low of $6.54 and a 12 month high of $8.61.
About Hellenic Telecommunications Organization
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Hellenic Telecommunications Organization
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- What’s Behind Walgreens Stock Plunge: What Investors Can Do Next
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/24 – 6/28
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- General Mills Stock Drops After Revenue Miss in Fiscal Q4 2024
Receive News & Ratings for Hellenic Telecommunications Organization Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hellenic Telecommunications Organization and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.