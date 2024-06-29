Hemisphere Energy (CVE:HME) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.69

Hemisphere Energy Co. (CVE:HME – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.69 and traded as high as C$1.72. Hemisphere Energy shares last traded at C$1.71, with a volume of 84,754 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, ATB Capital lifted their price target on shares of Hemisphere Energy from C$1.80 to C$1.90 in a report on Friday, April 19th.

Get Hemisphere Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HME

Hemisphere Energy Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$174.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 2.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.56, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Hemisphere Energy (CVE:HME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$20.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$19.90 million. Hemisphere Energy had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 42.36%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hemisphere Energy Co. will post 0.29806 EPS for the current year.

Hemisphere Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hemisphere Energy Corporation acquires, explores, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas interests in Canada. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the Atlee Buffalo property located in southeastern Alberta. The company was formerly known as Northern Hemisphere Development Corp. and changed its name to Hemisphere Energy Corporation in April 2009.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hemisphere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hemisphere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.