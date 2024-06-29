Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Acquires 178,550 Shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO – Free Report) by 16.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,263,852 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 178,550 shares during the period. Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust comprises approximately 0.7% of Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.87% of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust worth $12,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 36.4% in the first quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,405 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 7,850 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 2,078,577 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $19,975,000 after buying an additional 604,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. 42.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VMO stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,997. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.71 and its 200-day moving average is $9.61. Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust has a 1 year low of $7.86 and a 1 year high of $10.15.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th. This is an increase from Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

