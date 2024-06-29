Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Acquires 28,237 Shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA – Free Report) by 29.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 124,878 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,237 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of KNSA. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 349.7% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 3,186 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 4,547 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 1,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $311,000. 53.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts have commented on KNSA shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.
Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:KNSA traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,825,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,080. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $13.56 and a 12 month high of $22.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 169.74 and a beta of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.01.
Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.11). Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 2.78%. The company had revenue of $79.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals
Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical needs worldwide. Its product candidates include ARCALYST, an interleukin-1alpha and interleukin-1beta, for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, which is an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor that completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and KPL-404, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of the CD40- CD154 interaction, a T-cell co-stimulatory signal critical for B-cell maturation, immunoglobulin class switching, and type 1 immune response.
