Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Cuts Position in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report) by 16.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,318 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $2,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the first quarter worth $29,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSM stock traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $79.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 950,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 766,496. The business has a fifty day moving average of $87.21 and a 200-day moving average of $94.18. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 0.89. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.05 and a twelve month high of $105.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

MSC Industrial Direct ( NYSE:MSM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.02. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 22.58%. The firm had revenue of $935.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $946.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. MSC Industrial Direct’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 9th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.61%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 8th. Baird R W downgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $95.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Loop Capital cut shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, June 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MSC Industrial Direct currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

