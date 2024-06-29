Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Free Report) by 22.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,306 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Belden were worth $2,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BDC. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Belden by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Belden by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Belden by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 7,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Belden in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Belden by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. 98.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Belden news, Director David J. Aldrich sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.19, for a total value of $651,173.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,189,557.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Belden news, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 1,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total value of $104,381.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,308,732. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David J. Aldrich sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.19, for a total value of $651,173.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,396 shares in the company, valued at $5,189,557.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,400 shares of company stock valued at $911,900 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BDC traded up $1.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $93.80. The company had a trading volume of 628,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,878. Belden Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.54 and a 1 year high of $99.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $92.38 and a 200 day moving average of $85.33. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 1.09.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.19. Belden had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 23.11%. The firm had revenue of $536.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. Belden’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Belden Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. Belden’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.91%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BDC shares. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Belden from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Belden in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 target price (up previously from $101.00) on shares of Belden in a research report on Friday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.00.

Belden Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of signal transmission solutions for mission critical applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber to the home, and building automation.

