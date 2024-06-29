Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Has $2.10 Million Stock Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,819 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,928 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fragasso Group Inc. raised its position in 3M by 3.8% during the third quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 2,556 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank raised its position in 3M by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 10,489 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC raised its position in 3M by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 20,931 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc. raised its position in 3M by 3.4% during the first quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,316 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD raised its position in 3M by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 5,032 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. 65.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

3M Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MMM traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $102.19. 6,196,466 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,668,111. 3M has a 1-year low of $71.12 and a 1-year high of $106.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.03, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $99.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.28.

3M Cuts Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.29. 3M had a positive return on equity of 95.80% and a negative net margin of 21.57%. The business had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that 3M will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently -22.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MMM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on 3M from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on 3M in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Vertical Research upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $92.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. HSBC upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $91.13 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.58.

3M Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

