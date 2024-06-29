Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Has $2.86 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 294,349 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,600 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.53% of Invesco Municipal Trust worth $2,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VKQ. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Municipal Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 159,001 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after buying an additional 7,595 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 155.0% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 44,877 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 27,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tyche Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $716,000. 32.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco Municipal Trust alerts:

Invesco Municipal Trust Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE VKQ traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.96. 104,120 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,591. Invesco Municipal Trust has a twelve month low of $7.94 and a twelve month high of $10.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.56.

Invesco Municipal Trust Increases Dividend

About Invesco Municipal Trust

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $0.0628 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.57%. This is a positive change from Invesco Municipal Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 18th.

(Free Report)

Invesco Municipal Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Municipal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Municipal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.