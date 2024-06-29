Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Has $7.13 Million Holdings in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 677,536 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 114,870 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. owned 1.74% of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund worth $7,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,607,473 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $14,242,000 after purchasing an additional 531,925 shares during the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,032,621 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,667,000 after buying an additional 58,786 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 814,624 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,415,000 after buying an additional 271,029 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 169.8% in the 4th quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 260,041 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,684,000 after buying an additional 163,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Arbitrage LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 256,203 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after buying an additional 81,908 shares in the last quarter. 29.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of MYN stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,342. BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.47 and a 1-year high of $10.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.33.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Announces Dividend

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.0442 dividend. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

