Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 512,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,311 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.70% of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund worth $6,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $129,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC boosted its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 890,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,856,000 after buying an additional 301,828 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 54,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 8,536 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.51% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Stock Performance

MQY stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 165,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,306. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.82 and a 52-week high of $12.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.16.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Dividend Announcement

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.67%.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in long-term municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes. The fund also invests in short-term securities.

