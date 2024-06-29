Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Purchases 7,499 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 451,490 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,499 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF comprises 0.9% of Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.43% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF worth $15,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSPT. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $208,000. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $4,880,000. Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $3,066,000. Capital Market Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $2,797,000. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $694,000.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.66. 374,778 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 484,397. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.07. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.09 and a fifty-two week high of $37.28. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 1.69.

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RSPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RSPT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

