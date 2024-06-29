Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 76,548 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,008 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $4,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KO. ZRC Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 213.3% in the 4th quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

In other news, EVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 8,874 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.31, for a total transaction of $561,812.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,129,621.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 8,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.31, for a total transaction of $561,812.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,129,621.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 80,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.34, for a total transaction of $5,042,744.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 218,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,644,979.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 223,665 shares of company stock valued at $13,995,465. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on KO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.83.

Get Our Latest Research Report on KO

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

Shares of KO stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $63.65. The company had a trading volume of 17,358,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,241,235. The stock has a market cap of $274.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.77. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $51.55 and a 52-week high of $64.36.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 42.74%. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 77.60%.

About Coca-Cola

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.