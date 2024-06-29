Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,937 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 65.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DUK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Duke Energy from $101.00 to $94.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Duke Energy from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.33.

Duke Energy Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE DUK traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $100.23. 3,898,744 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,576,126. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $101.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.43. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $83.06 and a 12 month high of $104.87.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.31 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 10.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $1.025 per share. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.02%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total transaction of $1,549,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 437,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,190,031.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Duke Energy news, Director E Marie Mckee sold 1,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total value of $173,415.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total value of $1,549,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 437,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,190,031.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,695 shares of company stock valued at $2,750,815. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Duke Energy

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.