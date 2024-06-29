Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Sells 138,835 Shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY – Free Report) by 25.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 408,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 138,835 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust were worth $4,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 47.6% during the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,255,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,421,000 after purchasing an additional 405,007 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 607,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,397,000 after acquiring an additional 78,969 shares during the period. AQR Arbitrage LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 205,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 63,623 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $172,000. Finally, Almitas Capital LLC bought a new position in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $134,000.

Get BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust alerts:

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE BNY traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $10.71. 52,836 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,040. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.61 and a 200-day moving average of $10.55. BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust has a 52 week low of $8.60 and a 52 week high of $10.86.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.043 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%.

(Free Report)

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in the investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.