HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO) Shares Sold by Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. cut its position in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 40.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,496 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 49.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,207,000 after purchasing an additional 18,734 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its position in HF Sinclair by 93.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 22,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after buying an additional 11,103 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in HF Sinclair by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 18,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 4.0% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 31,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $224,000. 88.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HF Sinclair stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,971,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,803,778. HF Sinclair Co. has a 12-month low of $43.29 and a 12-month high of $64.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.48.

HF Sinclair ( NYSE:DINO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.16. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 15.10%. The company had revenue of $7.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. HF Sinclair’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that HF Sinclair Co. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.75%.

DINO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Bank of America raised HF Sinclair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Argus raised HF Sinclair to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.75.

In related news, Director Franklin Myers purchased 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $57.37 per share, for a total transaction of $372,905.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 138,293 shares in the company, valued at $7,933,869.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

