Hodges Capital Management Inc. Acquires 208,534 Shares of Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Free Report) by 78.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 474,746 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 208,534 shares during the period. Evolent Health accounts for about 1.0% of Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.41% of Evolent Health worth $15,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Evolent Health by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,461 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 38,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evolent Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,716 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 1,470.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on EVH. Citigroup began coverage on Evolent Health in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Evolent Health from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Evolent Health in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Evolent Health from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on Evolent Health from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Evolent Health Trading Down 4.7 %

Shares of NYSE:EVH traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.12. 5,106,299 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,472,156. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.95. Evolent Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.86 and a 1 year high of $35.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $639.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.60 million. Evolent Health had a positive return on equity of 6.90% and a negative net margin of 5.07%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Evolent Health, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Evolent Health

(Free Report)

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, offers specialty care management services in oncology, cardiology, and musculoskeletal markets in the United States. The company provides platform for health plan administration and value-based business infrastructure. It offers administrative services, such as health plan services, pharmacy benefits management, risk management, analytics and reporting, and leadership and management; and Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows, and engages patients.

