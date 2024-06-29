Hodges Capital Management Inc. Has $19.07 Million Stock Position in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report) by 35.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 288,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158,599 shares during the quarter. Shift4 Payments accounts for about 1.2% of Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owned 0.33% of Shift4 Payments worth $19,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FOUR. Kodai Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Shift4 Payments during the 4th quarter worth about $59,520,000. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its position in Shift4 Payments by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,570,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,065,000 after acquiring an additional 616,452 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Shift4 Payments by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,945,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,936,000 after acquiring an additional 601,749 shares during the period. Foxhaven Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Shift4 Payments during the 4th quarter worth about $38,879,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Shift4 Payments during the 4th quarter worth about $26,935,000. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shift4 Payments Stock Performance

NYSE FOUR traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $73.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,069,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,097,980. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.94. The firm has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.62. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.91 and a 52 week high of $92.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shift4 Payments ( NYSE:FOUR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). Shift4 Payments had a return on equity of 25.21% and a net margin of 3.38%. The business had revenue of $263.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.55 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on FOUR. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price target on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Shift4 Payments from $91.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Shift4 Payments from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Shift4 Payments currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jared Isaacman acquired 85,916 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $67.09 per share, for a total transaction of $5,764,104.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 582,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,101,863.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jared Isaacman purchased 85,916 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $67.09 per share, for a total transaction of $5,764,104.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 582,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,101,863.43. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sarah Goldsmith-Grover sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total value of $72,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,474 shares in the company, valued at $682,696.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 30.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Shift4 Payments

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

Featured Articles

