Hodges Capital Management Inc. Has $445,000 Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 333 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 140.9% in the 1st quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 30,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after buying an additional 18,051 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in Duke Energy by 10.4% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 7,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 37.5% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.79, for a total value of $1,027,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,657 shares in the company, valued at $7,057,253.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director E Marie Mckee sold 1,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total value of $173,415.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 10,000 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.79, for a total transaction of $1,027,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,057,253.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,695 shares of company stock valued at $2,750,815 over the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Duke Energy Price Performance

DUK stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $100.23. 3,898,744 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,576,126. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $83.06 and a twelve month high of $104.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $77.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $101.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.43.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.31 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 10.78%. Duke Energy’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $1.025 per share. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 103.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DUK shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Duke Energy from $101.00 to $94.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.33.

About Duke Energy

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

Featured Stories

