Hodges Capital Management Inc. Has $6.29 Million Stock Holdings in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 33.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 40,721 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 20,041 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $6,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,544,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 4,150.1% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 451,697 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $55,211,000 after purchasing an additional 441,069 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in Texas Roadhouse by 60.9% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 777,893 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $74,756,000 after purchasing an additional 294,425 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the 4th quarter worth about $28,724,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 5,135.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 222,538 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,200,000 after buying an additional 218,287 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

Texas Roadhouse Trading Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ TXRH traded down $2.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $171.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,552,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 757,581. The company has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a PE ratio of 34.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.00. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.06 and a 52 week high of $175.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.11.

Texas Roadhouse Dividend Announcement

Texas Roadhouse ( NASDAQ:TXRH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.04. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 28.85% and a net margin of 6.94%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th were issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TXRH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $178.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on Texas Roadhouse in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.77.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Texas Roadhouse

Insider Activity at Texas Roadhouse

In other Texas Roadhouse news, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total value of $2,575,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,366,329.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Texas Roadhouse news, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total value of $2,575,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,366,329.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Hernan E. Mujica sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.60, for a total value of $505,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 17,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,008,161.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,025 shares of company stock valued at $3,251,266 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Roadhouse

(Free Report)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.