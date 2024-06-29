Hodges Capital Management Inc. Has $8.02 Million Stake in Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS – Free Report) by 89.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 522,535 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 246,505 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owned 0.71% of Navigator worth $8,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Navigator by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 252,187 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,669,000 after purchasing an additional 4,208 shares during the period. Estabrook Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Navigator by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 131,448 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Navigator during the 4th quarter worth approximately $319,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Navigator by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 506,438 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,369,000 after purchasing an additional 7,645 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Navigator in the fourth quarter valued at $437,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.95% of the company’s stock.

NVGS stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.46. The company had a trading volume of 344,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,627. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.66. Navigator Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $12.66 and a fifty-two week high of $17.82. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 1.46.

Navigator ( NYSE:NVGS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The shipping company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.31. Navigator had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 6.86%. The business had revenue of $119.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.51 million. Equities research analysts expect that Navigator Holdings Ltd. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Navigator’s dividend payout ratio is 17.09%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NVGS. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Navigator from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Navigator in a research report on Thursday, March 14th.

Navigator Holdings Ltd. engages in owning and operating a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. It provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of petrochemical gases, liquefied petroleum gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. The company also offers ship shore infrastructure and consultancy services.

