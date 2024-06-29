Hodges Capital Management Inc. Makes New $208,000 Investment in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cora Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Cora Capital Advisors LLC now owns 46,608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,162,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,903,000. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 2,397 shares during the last quarter. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $421,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the fourth quarter worth $3,814,000.

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:EWW traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.61. The stock had a trading volume of 2,507,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,454,475. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.87. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a 1-year low of $52.43 and a 1-year high of $71.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.57.

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

