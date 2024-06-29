Hodges Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 27,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 106.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 98.1% in the fourth quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. now owns 2,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000.

Shares of HR traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.48. 4,086,761 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,179,489. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 1-year low of $12.77 and a 1-year high of $20.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -93.23%.

HR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Healthcare Realty Trust from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Healthcare Realty Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.40.

Healthcare Realty (NYSE: HR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates medical outpatient buildings primarily located around market-leading hospital campuses. The Company selectively grows its portfolio through property acquisition and development. As the first and largest REIT to specialize in medical outpatient buildings, Healthcare Realty's portfolio includes more than 700 properties totaling over 40 million square feet concentrated in 15 growth markets.

