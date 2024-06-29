Hodges Capital Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) by 45.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 217,238 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,327 shares during the period. Wynn Resorts makes up approximately 1.4% of Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $22,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WYNN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,862,024 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $989,639,000 after acquiring an additional 41,251 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,931,323 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $358,183,000 after acquiring an additional 20,091 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $157,305,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 777,178 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $70,809,000 after acquiring an additional 2,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 644,474 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $59,556,000 after acquiring an additional 131,937 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

Wynn Resorts Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WYNN traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $89.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,199,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,749,966. The company has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.85. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 12 month low of $81.65 and a 12 month high of $112.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $93.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.78.

Wynn Resorts Announces Dividend

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The casino operator reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 12.36% and a negative return on equity of 46.04%. Wynn Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.70%.

Insider Transactions at Wynn Resorts

In other news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 2,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.39, for a total transaction of $230,877.94. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $870,842.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WYNN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Wynn Resorts from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Wynn Resorts from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Wynn Resorts in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $131.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wynn Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.31.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts Profile

(Free Report)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WYNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.