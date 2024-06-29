Hodges Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in RH (NYSE:RH)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) by 32.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,727 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owned 0.09% of RH worth $5,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of RH during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,637,000. Lincoln Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of RH during the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in RH by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new position in RH in the 1st quarter valued at $275,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in RH by 32.2% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RH stock traded up $5.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $244.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,174,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,026,155. The company has a 50 day moving average of $259.28 and a 200 day moving average of $271.03. RH has a 12-month low of $207.26 and a 12-month high of $406.38. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 67.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 2.51.

RH ( NYSE:RH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $726.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.15 million. RH had a net margin of 2.72% and a negative return on equity of 29.15%. RH’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that RH will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other RH news, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 2,000 shares of RH stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.22, for a total value of $616,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,004,086.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.22, for a total transaction of $616,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,004,086.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gary G. Friedman purchased 34,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $215.00 per share, with a total value of $7,353,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,339,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $717,941,545. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 103,000 shares of company stock valued at $28,897,430. 28.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RH. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of RH to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of RH from $329.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on RH from $264.00 to $226.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 17th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on RH from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on RH from $320.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $310.46.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

