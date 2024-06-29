Hodges Capital Management Inc. Sells 330,388 Shares of Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE – Free Report) by 36.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 576,760 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 330,388 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 2.32% of Kimball Electronics worth $12,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in shares of Kimball Electronics during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its holdings in Kimball Electronics by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 9,644 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its holdings in Kimball Electronics by 13.2% during the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 9,900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in Kimball Electronics by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 11,261 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Kimball Electronics during the fourth quarter worth $303,000. 75.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kimball Electronics alerts:

Kimball Electronics Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of KE stock traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $21.98. The stock had a trading volume of 443,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,641. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.03 and a 200 day moving average of $22.66. The stock has a market cap of $546.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Kimball Electronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.62 and a 12-month high of $31.43.

About Kimball Electronics

Kimball Electronics ( NASDAQ:KE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The electronics maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $425.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.20 million. Kimball Electronics had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 8.70%. As a group, analysts expect that Kimball Electronics, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

(Free Report)

Kimball Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of electronics manufacturing, engineering, and supply chain support services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety end markets. It provides electronics manufacturing services, including engineering and supply chain support, to customers in the automotive, medical, and industrial end market verticals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kimball Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimball Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.