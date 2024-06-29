Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Stock Down 0.1 %

HOLI stock opened at $21.64 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.47. Hollysys Automation Technologies has a twelve month low of $16.25 and a twelve month high of $27.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.59.

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $173.47 million during the quarter. Hollysys Automation Technologies had a return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 9.52%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Hollysys Automation Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FourWorld Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 665.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich bought a new stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation control system solutions in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising simulation training system, HolliAS asset management system, advanced process control, and manufacturing execution system, as well as HOLLiAS MACS-N DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

