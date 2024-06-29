Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HNHPF) Short Interest Up 323.3% in June

Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HNHPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,800 shares, an increase of 323.3% from the May 31st total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 238,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS HNHPF traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.91. The stock had a trading volume of 41,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,173. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.88 and a 200 day moving average of $8.49. Hon Hai Precision Industry has a 52-week low of $5.64 and a 52-week high of $13.41.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a $0.2338 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd.

Hon Hai Precision Industry Co, Ltd. provides electronic OEM services. The company offers consumer electronics comprising of television sets, game consoles, set-top boxes, and speakers. It also provides cloud networking products consisting of routers, servers, edge computing, data centers, and satellite communications and other related equipment.

