Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Bought by S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,268 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,737 shares during the period. Honeywell International comprises 3.0% of S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $8,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Honeywell International news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total value of $4,866,849.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,709,231.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total transaction of $4,866,849.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,709,231.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 28,500 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.96, for a total transaction of $5,812,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 203,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,507,899.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HON traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $213.54. 4,804,816 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,832,742. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.88 and a 52 week high of $218.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $203.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $201.43. The company has a market cap of $139.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.03.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.88% and a net margin of 15.52%. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 50.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on HON. UBS Group upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $243.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $195.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $224.75.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on HON

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.