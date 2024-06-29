Horizen (ZEN) Price Up 3.1% This Week

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 29th. One Horizen coin can now be purchased for $6.73 or 0.00011066 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Horizen has traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar. Horizen has a market cap of $101.95 million and $2.32 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.69 or 0.00040616 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.96 or 0.00032842 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000495 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000300 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 15,156,775 coins. The official website for Horizen is www.horizen.io. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global.

Buying and Selling Horizen

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

