Hugh Humphrey Buys 34,720 Shares of Count Limited (ASX:CUP) Stock

Posted by on Jun 29th, 2024

Count Limited (ASX:CUPGet Free Report) insider Hugh Humphrey acquired 34,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.53 ($0.35) per share, with a total value of A$18,228.00 ($12,152.00).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.06.

Count Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides accounting, business advisory, and financial planning services in Australia. The company operates through Accounting, Financial Planning, Financial Services, and Other segments. It offers tax, assurance, audit, and corporate advisory services; financial planning; loans commission, and leasing commission services; and information technology, legal, conference, and insurance services.

