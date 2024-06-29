Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANL) Short Interest Up 49.0% in June

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,900 shares, an increase of 49.0% from the May 31st total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance
HBANL traded down $0.28 on Friday, reaching $24.92. 56,751 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,975. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.67. Huntington Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $20.77 and a fifty-two week high of $25.67.
Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.4298 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.90%.
Huntington Bancshares Company Profile
Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.
