Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN) Stock Price Up 2.7%

Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN – Get Free Report) traded up 2.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.38 and last traded at $0.37. 487,668 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 485,055 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1.60 price target on shares of Hyzon Motors in a report on Monday, March 25th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hyzon Motors in a report on Wednesday, March 6th.

Hyzon Motors Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.65.

Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.50 million. Analysts anticipate that Hyzon Motors Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Hyzon Motors

In related news, major shareholder Fuel Cell Technologies Horizon sold 197,183 shares of Hyzon Motors stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.55, for a total value of $108,450.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 90,179,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,598,745.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 2,854,355 shares of company stock worth $456,752 in the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Hyzon Motors

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Hyzon Motors by 64.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 103,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 40,583 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hyzon Motors during the 4th quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hyzon Motors by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,745,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,760,000 after buying an additional 48,833 shares in the last quarter. 61.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hyzon Motors

Hyzon Motors Inc supplies hydrogen fuel cell systems for decarbonization applications in various industries. The company commercializes its proprietary fuel cell technology through assembling and upfitting heavy duty (HD) hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEVs). It also focuses primarily on assembling and converting hydrogen-powered FCEVs; and building and fostering a clean hydrogen supply ecosystem with partners and third parties from feedstock through hydrogen production, dispensing, and financing.

