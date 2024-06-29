i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.14.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of i3 Verticals from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of i3 Verticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of i3 Verticals from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of i3 Verticals in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on i3 Verticals from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in i3 Verticals during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 46.0% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares in the last quarter. 84.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IIIV opened at $22.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $739.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,210.21 and a beta of 1.59. i3 Verticals has a 1-year low of $17.54 and a 1-year high of $25.70.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $94.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.27 million. i3 Verticals had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 0.63%. Analysts expect that i3 Verticals will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions primarily to the public sector and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Software and Services, and Merchant Services. The company offers payment processing services that enables upper and lower court case management, collections, finance and accounting, motor vehicle and carrier registration, e-filing and taxation, license plate inventory, property tax management, utility billing, professional licensing, document workflow, and law enforcement software; assists public schools in completing payment processing functions, including accepting payments for online or at school lunches, and school activities.

