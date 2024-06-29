ICON (ICX) Reaches One Day Volume of $1.77 Million

ICON (ICX) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 29th. One ICON coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000256 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ICON has a market cap of $156.49 million and $1.77 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ICON has traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

ICON Coin Profile

ICON (ICX) is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 1,005,845,549 coins. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ICON is icon.community. ICON’s official message board is forum.icon.community.

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 1,005,821,964.0473374 with 1,005,821,964.552636 in circulation. The last known price of ICON is 0.15866978 USD and is down -1.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 131 active market(s) with $2,241,943.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”

Buying and Selling ICON

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ICON using one of the exchanges listed above.

