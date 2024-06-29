ICON (ICX) Reaches One Day Volume of $1.77 Million

ICON (ICX) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 29th. One ICON coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000256 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ICON has a market cap of $156.49 million and $1.77 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ICON has traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.
ICON Coin Profile
ICON (ICX) is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 1,005,845,549 coins. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ICON is icon.community. ICON’s official message board is forum.icon.community.
Buying and Selling ICON
