Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Shares Bought by Grimes & Company Inc.

Grimes & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 91.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 88,338 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. owned 0.08% of Incyte worth $10,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of INCY. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Incyte by 38.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,556,751 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,934,000 after buying an additional 430,121 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of Incyte by 12.4% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 8,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Incyte by 6.2% in the third quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 5,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Incyte by 120.0% in the third quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 11,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 6,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Incyte by 0.4% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 89,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,154,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. 96.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Incyte

In other Incyte news, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 19,164 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,149,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,982,620. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Thomas Tray sold 1,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.91, for a total value of $64,388.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,634 shares in the company, valued at $1,274,458.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 19,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,149,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,982,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INCY has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Incyte from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Incyte from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Incyte in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Incyte in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Incyte from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.69.

Incyte Stock Performance

INCY stock traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $60.62. The stock had a trading volume of 10,984,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,649,308. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.75. Incyte Co. has a 52 week low of $50.27 and a 52 week high of $67.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $880.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $935.85 million. Incyte had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 12.83%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Incyte Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

About Incyte

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

See Also

