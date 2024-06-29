Independence Bank of Kentucky Buys 14,384 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 139.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,678 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,384 shares during the quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $1,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFV. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 8,678.2% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 641,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,410,000 after acquiring an additional 634,634 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 33,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 13,679 shares during the period. Clifford Group LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Clifford Group LLC now owns 102,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,021,000 after acquiring an additional 9,432 shares during the period. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 41,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of EFV traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.04. 1,911,900 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.15 and a fifty-two week high of $59.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.58 and a 200-day moving average of $53.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

