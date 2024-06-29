Independence Bank of Kentucky Decreases Position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Independence Bank of Kentucky trimmed its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 245.2% in the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 100.8% in the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 32,000 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management increased its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 32.0% in the third quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF stock traded up $1.84 during trading on Friday, hitting $260.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,743,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,199,485. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $239.98 and its 200 day moving average is $213.59. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $136.10 and a 1-year high of $279.57.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

