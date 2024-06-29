Independence Bank of Kentucky Grows Position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT)

Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report) by 18.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,370 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Johns Hopkins University increased its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6,307.2% during the third quarter. Johns Hopkins University now owns 5,029,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $360,206,000 after buying an additional 4,950,906 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,258,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $161,738,000 after purchasing an additional 63,838 shares during the last quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $137,698,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2,134.0% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,379,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $110,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,232,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $88,245,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of VCLT stock traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $75.86. 2,255,582 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,333,535. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.25. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.47 and a fifty-two week high of $81.11.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.3183 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Stories

