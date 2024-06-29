Independence Bank of Kentucky Increases Stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 257.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 625 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IJH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 144.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,781,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,184,395,000 after buying an additional 9,906,690 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 27,553.5% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,702,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,730,000 after buying an additional 1,695,918 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $396,845,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 351.5% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,732,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,224,000 after buying an additional 1,348,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 374.9% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,478,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,818,000 after buying an additional 1,167,330 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJH stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.52. 8,202,401 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,538,364. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $46.30 and a 12-month high of $61.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

