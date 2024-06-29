Independence Bank of Kentucky Increases Stock Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 76.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in KLA were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Journey Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of KLA by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in KLA by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. grew its position in KLA by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in KLA by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MWA Asset Management grew its position in KLA by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. MWA Asset Management now owns 683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KLA alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on KLAC shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $725.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Barclays raised KLA from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $630.00 to $765.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on KLA in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $800.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on KLA in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $820.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on KLA in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $800.00 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $747.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at KLA

In other news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 14,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.63, for a total transaction of $10,039,269.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,748,351.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 14,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.63, for a total transaction of $10,039,269.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,748,351.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 7,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $760.00, for a total value of $5,953,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,399,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,861 shares of company stock worth $16,795,913 in the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KLA Price Performance

KLAC stock traded up $9.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $824.51. The stock had a trading volume of 849,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 806,531. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $759.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $680.37. KLA Co. has a 1-year low of $440.15 and a 1-year high of $876.55. The stock has a market cap of $111.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.14.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 102.37% and a net margin of 27.19%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 23.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KLA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.38%.

KLA Profile

(Free Report)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.