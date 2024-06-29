InPlay Oil (TSE:IPO) Trading Up 0.7%

InPlay Oil Corp. (TSE:IPO – Get Free Report) shot up 0.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$2.24 and last traded at C$2.23. 40,956 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 91,255 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Acumen Capital dropped their price target on InPlay Oil from C$4.00 to C$3.75 in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

Get InPlay Oil alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on IPO

InPlay Oil Trading Down 0.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$200.07 million, a PE ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 2.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.92, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

InPlay Oil (TSE:IPO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C($0.04). InPlay Oil had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The business had revenue of C$38.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$43.25 million. As a group, analysts expect that InPlay Oil Corp. will post 0.5345622 earnings per share for the current year.

InPlay Oil Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.015 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.11%. InPlay Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.29%.

About InPlay Oil

(Get Free Report)

InPlay Oil Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. The company produces and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It focuses on light oil asset base located in West Central, Alberta. InPlay Oil Corp.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for InPlay Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InPlay Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.