Insider Buying: Commander Resources Ltd. (CVE:CT) Director Purchases 400,000 Shares of Stock

Commander Resources Ltd. (CVE:CT – Get Free Report) Director Brandon Macdonald acquired 400,000 shares of Commander Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.09 per share, for a total transaction of C$34,000.00.
Commander Resources Stock Up ∞
Shares of CVE:CT opened at C$0.03 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.16. Commander Resources Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$0.02 and a 1-year high of C$0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of C$619,710.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67.
Commander Resources Company Profile
